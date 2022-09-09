UT Martin Soccer continues home stretch with Saturday matchup against Florida Atlantic

For the first time in over two decades, UT Martin will host Florida Atlantic on the soccer pitch as the two squads collide Saturday night. First touch from Skyhawk Field is set for 6:00 on ESPN+.

The two teams have met only once in the past as the Owls visited the Skyhawks back on Oct. 28, 2001. Florida Atlantic is the first Conference USA program to play at Skyhawk Field since UAB on Aug. 25, 2017.

UT Martin (1-3-2) scored its first victory of the fall Thursday, a 2-0 triumph over Indiana State. In that match, Megan Drake was responsible for both goals – becoming the first Skyhawk to post a multi-goal performance since Emely van der Vliet against Wright State on Sept. 5, 2021. UT Martin’s defense also came through as Poppy Bastock secured seven saves for her second shutout in the last four matches.

Drake’s four goals are tied for the most in the OVC in 2022 as she has accounted for three scores (in just four shot attempts) in her last two outings. The senior striker also ranks seventh in the league with 11 shots, joining teammates Makayla Robinson (12, fifth) and Izzy Patterson (11, seventh) inside the top-10 of that statistical category. Bastock ranks second in the OVC in saves per match (6.67) as the Leicester, England native continues her impressive rookie campaign.

Florida Atlantic enters the weekend with a 2-3-2 overall record, which includes scoreless ties against a pair of Power 5 programs (Aug. 25 against Miami, Sept. 1 against Oklahoma State). The Owls fell 3-0 at Memphis on Thursday, allowing a trio of second-half goals. So far this season, Florida Atlantic is outshooting its opponents by a wide margin (80 to 56) but has been outscored nine to six. Bri Austin leads the squad in goals (two) and shots (21) while Maryland transfer Gi Krstec (one goal, team-best 11 shots on goal) and South Carolina transfer Amanda Martin (team-high 586 minutes at the defender position) were each named to the Preseason All-Conference USA team.