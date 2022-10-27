UT Martin Soccer opens OVC Championship run with first round matchup against Little Rock

The UT Martin soccer program opens its run through the OVC Soccer Championship gauntlet Friday with a first round matchup against Little Rock at 5:00 in Morehead, Kentucky.

The contest – like all tournament matches – will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Tickets are available for the matchup for $6 with fans encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time at this link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/16917.

UT Martin enters the tournament with a 3-9-4 overall mark while earning the No. 7 seed in the field after going 1-5-2 during league play. The Skyhawks are making their 19th appearance in the OVC Soccer Championship and possess a 10-15-2 record in the field. The program has two tournament titles, winning back-to-back crowns in 2011 and 2012 while appearing in the championship match six times.

The Skyhawks ranked third in the league in goals scored with 17 on the season while sitting fourth in total points with 46. The squad also leads the OVC in corners (83) while ranking third in saves (70).

Individually, sophomore Izzy Patterson leads the OVC with 38 shots on the season while ranking sixth in league play with six points (two goals and two assists). Meanwhile, senior Megan Drake ranks amongst OVC leaders in goals (5, third), goals per game (0.33, third) and points (11, fifth).

Little Rock enters its first OVC Championship as the No. 6 seed after going 5-6-5 during the regular season and 2-3-3 in its debut season as a league member. The Trojans finishes the season with three consecutive draws, two of which coming against the top-two seeds in the tournament field versus Tennessee Tech (league champion, No. 1 seed) and SIUE (No. 2 seed).

The Trojans are led offensively by Bronte Peele with a team-high 10 points, tallying four goals and two assists on the season. Amaya Arias is tied for the team-lead with four goals on the season while Natalee Geren has a team-high four assists. Goalkeeper Peyton Urban posted a 3-3-5 record between the pipes with a 0.84 goals against average while tallying five shutouts.

The two programs have played evenly in their previous 11 meetings with the series tied at 4-4-3. Little Rock got the upper hand this season, defeating UT Martin 2-1 back on Sept. 22, courtesy of an 86th minute goal by Bronte Peel to serve as the eventual game-winner.