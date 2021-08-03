UT Martin Soccer opens season preparations with first official practice

The UT Martin soccer team hit the pitch of Skyhawk Field for the first time Tuesday as the program kicks off its preseason preparations with the start of official practice.

Head coach Phil McNamara enters his 12th season at the helm of the Skyhawks with an all-time mark of 104-85-21 at UT Martin. This year he will oversee a 2021 roster that includes 15 returners from the 2020-21 team which finished 6-4-1 in an abbreviated conference-only season.

Included in the mix of returnees are three players which received postseason honors last year. Junior defender Maria Castaldo returns to the fold as a two-time All-OVC performer while reigning OVC Freshman of the Year and All-OVC first team selection Emely van der Vliet leads the Skyhawk offense. The team will also be anchored by two-time All-OVC graduate goalkeeper Erica Myers who enters the season looking to add to her impressive collegiate résumé.

The Skyhawks welcome nine newcomers to the veteran group with eight freshmen and one Division I transfer joining the roster.

UT Martin will waste little time adjusting to its practice regiment before facing opposition as the team plays the first of three scheduled exhibitions Thursday against Memphis. First touch from Skyhawk Field is slated for 6:00.