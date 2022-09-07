UT Martin Soccer opens three game homestand with matchup against Indiana State

The UT Martin soccer team closes out its non-conference schedule with three consecutive home matches beginning with a showdown against Missouri Valley Conference foe Indiana State on Thursday. Action from Skyhawk Field is scheduled to begin at 4:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Skyhawks (0-3-2) are looking to get into the win column for the first time this season on the homestand. UT Martin led Murray State late into the contest on Sunday before the Racers found the equalizer in the 87th minute to force the team’s second tie in the last three contests.

UT Martin’s top scorer is Megan Drake who paces the team with two goals and four points on the season. Drake added her second goal of the season when she curled in a corner kick into the upper right hand of the net to take a first half advantage against Murray State. Sophomore Makayla Robinson also scored her first goal of the season in the team’s last outing while freshman Alba Delgado has tallied two assists.

Freshman goalkeeper Poppy Bastock has played every minute between the posts this season while allowing a 2.00 goals against average with 33 saves.

Indiana State (0-4-1) is also hoping to reach the win column for the first time in 2022. The Sycamores have scored three goals on the season with Mackenzie Kent, Chloe Tesny and Katie Yankey each tallying goals for the team while Ella Gorrie has notched one assists. ISU has two keepers who have split time while Maddie Alexander has played the bulk of time with a 2.57 GAA and 16 saves on the year.

Thursday’s contest marks the fourth meeting between the two programs with UT Martin holding a 2-1 advantage in the series. The Skyhawks have won the last two meetings, including a 2-1 victory on the road last season.