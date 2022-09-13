UT Martin Soccer’s Megan Drake named OVC Offensive Player of the Week

UT Martin soccer forward Megan Drake was honored Tuesday with the OVC Offensive Player of the Week Award after a multi-goal effort against Indiana State.

A native of Couer d’Alene, Idaho, Drake posted the first multi-goal effort of her Skyhawk career after tallying two goals on three shot attempts last week.

Her best game came against Indiana State where she scored two goals in the team’s first win of the season in just 48 minutes of action. She scored a game-winning goal in the 16th minute while adding another in the 51st. She also played 62 minutes against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Drake currently ranks second amongst OVC leaders with four goals on the season while her eight points sit in third.

The Skyhawks will return to action with their lone match of the week on Sunday, September 18 against Alabama A&M.

Drake and the team’s other seniors will be recognized prior to the 1:00 contest.

(UTM Sports Information)