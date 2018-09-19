UT Martin head softball coach Donley Canary has announced the team’s 2018 fall schedule, highlighted by three one-day tournaments.

UTM will play host to Dyersburg State Community College this Saturday morning at 10:00. The Skyhawks will then return to the field later in the day against Rend Lake College at 2:30.

Next weekend the Skyhawks play host to Freed-Hardeman on Saturday, September 29 at 10:00 before taking on John A. Logan College at 2:30.

The Skyhawks will wrap up their exhibition slate on Friday, October 5 with a matchup against Bethel.

All games are played at Bettye Giles Field and admission is $5.

