April 8, 2021
UT Martin Softball announces flurry of schedule changes

The UT Martin softball team has announced changes to its weekend OVC road series at Eastern Illinois, delaying the start of the three-game series by two days.

With rain scheduled to impact the Charleston, Illinois area Saturday, the two programs agreed to push back the start of the three-game series from Friday to Sunday. The Skyhawks will now play a single game against the Panthers Sunday afternoon at 5:00. UT Martin and Eastern Illinois will then wrap up the series with a doubleheader on Monday beginning at 1:00.

The Skyhawks have also canceled its home contest against Central Arkansas scheduled for Tuesday.

