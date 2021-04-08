UT Martin Softball announces flurry of schedule changes

The UT Martin softball team has announced changes to its weekend OVC road series at Eastern Illinois, delaying the start of the three-game series by two days.

With rain scheduled to impact the Charleston, Illinois area Saturday, the two programs agreed to push back the start of the three-game series from Friday to Sunday. The Skyhawks will now play a single game against the Panthers Sunday afternoon at 5:00. UT Martin and Eastern Illinois will then wrap up the series with a doubleheader on Monday beginning at 1:00.

The Skyhawks have also canceled its home contest against Central Arkansas scheduled for Tuesday.