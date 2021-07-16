UT Martin Softball announces six signees to 2021 class

UT Martin head softball coach Brian Dunn announced Friday the final pieces to his 2021 signing class with the additions of three Division I transfers in Avry Blume (Bradley), Katie Dreiling (Southeast Missouri) and Anna Hazlewood (Tennessee) along with a decorated high school class featuring Autumn Eleazer (Erin, Tenn.), Carmen Gayler (Ringgold, Ga.) and Abigail Kubin (Highland Village, Texas).

“I am very excited about the six student-athletes we have added to our UTM softball family,” Dunn said. “It is a good mixture of three athletes with successful Division I experience and three incoming talented freshmen. We look forward to incorporating them into our accomplished roster of returners as we work to compete for the 2022 OVC softball title.”

Avry Blume, C/Utility, 5-3, R/R, R-So., Belvidere, Ill. (Bradley)

Joins the Skyhawks from Bradley where she played two seasons for head coach Amy Hayes…Played in 46 games over two years while earning 33 starts and hitting .271…Posted a .295 average with 15 runs, six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 33 games in 2021…Notched a .330 on-base percentage and .526 slugging percentage…Recorded .856 OPS…Stole three bases in three opportunities…Posted a .963 fielding percentage with 90 putouts, 15 assists and four errors…Tallied a season-high three hits against Missouri State (Apr. 2)…Hit two home runs against Loyola Chicago (Apr. 11)…Notched two doubles against Saint Louis (Feb. 22)…Appeared in 13 contests in a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign…Saw the bulk of her action as a pinch runner…Picked up her first career hist against UTEP (Feb. 9)…Two-time MVC Honor Roll recipient…Three-time Bradley AD Honor Roll honoree…Prepped at Belvidere High School where she helped the Buccaneers to a regional title in 2018…She was an all-state performer as a junior along with earning all-area and all-conference honors.

Katie Dreiling, IF/P, 5-9, L/R, So., Jonesboro, Ark. (Southeast Missouri)

Joins the Skyhawks from Southeast Missouri where she played one season for head coach Mark Redburn…Helped the Redhawks to an OVC regular season championship in 2021 while earning All-Newcomer honors in her debut season…Played in 43 games while starting 37 contests primarily at designated player…Ranked second on the team with a .356 batting average while tallying 12 runs scored, seven doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs…Notched a .407 on-base percentage and .510 slugging percentage…Recorded .917 OPS…Stole two bases in two opportunities…Posted 12 multi-hit outings, including three games with a season-high three hits against Belmont (twice, March 20) and Southern Illinois (March 31)…Hit two home runs against Belmont (March 20)…Recorded a pair of multi-RBI contests with three against both Belmont (March 20) and Morehead State (March 27)…Strung together a season-long nine-game hitting streak spanning March 6 through March 24, combining for 17 hits…Made five pitching appearances and one start…Posted an 0-0 record in 8.2 innings of work…Struck out five while holding opponents to a .250 batting average…Recorded season-highs in innings pitched (three) and strikeouts (three) against Jacksonville State (May 9)…Pitched scoreless appearances against Texas Tech (Feb. 28) and Austin Peay (March 6)…Prepped at Valley View High School for head coach BJ Zipfel…Three-time All-State and All-Conference selection…In 2018, she led the 5A East Conference in batting average (.537), slugging percentage (1.000), RBI (45), on-base percentage (.635), ERA (0.66) and strikeouts (225)…Holds Arkansas state single-season records in ERA (0.18), perfect games (6), no-hitters (9) and shutouts (21).

Autumn Eleazer, IF, 5-4, R/R, Fr., Erin, Tenn. (Houston County HS)

Prepped at Houston County High School for head coach Delissa Roby…Posted a career batting average of .409 with eight home runs…Missed senior season due to injury…Awarded 9A District and All-Tournament awards…Helped team to first state tournament appearance in nearly a decade in 2018 as freshman…Led team to 26 victories as a sophomore…Played travel ball with Fury and Southern Force…Competed in PGF Nationals, the IDT and the USA Junior Olympics.

Carmen Gayler, IF, 5-6, L/R, Fr., Ringgold, Ga. (Heritage HS)

Prepped at Heritage High School for head coach Tanner Moore…Led her team to three straight GHSA 4A state championships…Tallied a .441 batting average with 39 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs and 130 RBIs for her career…Posted an on-base percentage of .560 while slugging .806 for her career…During her senior campaign she boasted a .466 average with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 60 RBIs…Posted an OPS of 1.431…Struck out only eight times while walking 21 times…Named Georgia Dugout Club Class 4A Softball Player of the Year…Tabbed to 2021 Best of Preps Chattanooga Times Free Press squad…Two-time Catoosa County Player of the Year…Three-time Catoosa County Dream Team member…2020 4A Region Player of the Year…Two-time GHSA All-State first team selection…Two-time all-region first team honoree…Batted .429 with seven home runs and 46 RBIs as a junior…Holds seven school records including single season walks (24), single-season doubles (18), single-season RBIs (60), single-season slugging percentage (.881), career walks (68), career RBIs (130) and career slugging percentage (.806)…Graduated with Highest Honors.

Anna Hazlewood, P, 5-11, R/R, So., Martin, Tenn. (Tennessee)

Joins the Skyhawks from Tennessee where she played two seasons for co-head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly…Appeared in eight contests over two seasons, pitching 9.1 innings…Appeared in three games in 2021 in relief, going 0-0 with a 4.20 ERA in 5.0 innings of work…Held opponents to a .222 batting average while tallying one strikeout…Posted a 1.20 WHIP…Tossed a season-high 2.2 innings of scoreless relief against Furman (March 29)…Contributed to a combined shutout with two scoreless innings against Bellarmine (March 16), striking out one…Made five appearances as a true freshman in 2020 in a COVID-shortened season…Went 1-0 in 4.1 innings of work…Made collegiate debut with a scoreless inning of work against Kansas (Feb. 8)…Earned first career victory with a scoreless inning against Toledo (March 7)…Named to 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll…Prepped at Westview High School for head coach Blake Stigall…Three-time team MVP…Three-time all-district and all-tournament team honoree.

Abigail Kubin, P, 6-0, R/R, Fr., Highland Village, Texas (Marcus HS)

Prepped at Marcus High School for head coach Sarah Dekeyser…Posted a 20-8-1 record as a senior with a 1.14 ERA and 1.03 WHIP…Named NBC/DFW Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month…Tabbed ABC/WFAA Buick/GMC Scholar Athlete of the Week…Posted 11-4-2 record with 2.50 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in COVID-shortened junior campaign…Threw two no-hitters and two shutouts in 2020…Started playing 18u Gold travel ball at the age of 14 for Excel Elite Gold…Won 2019 USA softball 18U Gold Cup MVP Award…Pitched in both the Triple Crown Fireworks All-Academic and All-Star games…Team placed in Power Poll in Triple Crown Colorado Fireworks and Huntington Beach PGF tournaments…Earned four Academic All-District 6A team appearances.