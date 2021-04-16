UT Martin Softball hosting three-game series against Morehead State this weekend

The UT Martin softball team plays host to OVC foe Morehead State for a three-game series this weekend at Bettye Giles Field beginning with a matchup Saturday at 5:00 before a doubleheader starting Sunday at 1:00.

The Skyhawks enter the weekend at 20-11 on the season and 9-8 in OVC play as they hit the second half of the league slate. UT Martin leads the OVC in batting average with a .321 clip on the season along with several other categories including runs (183), hits (283) and doubles (55) while ranking second in RBIs (158), stolen bases (54), slugging percentage (.481) and on-base percentage (.374).

Individually, Kaci Fuller paces the team offensively with a .382 batting average while tallying 29 runs scored, 42 hits, seven doubles, three triples, three home runs, 19 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. The trio of Shyanne Sheffield (.378, six extra bases, 10 RBIs), Paige Clark (.363, seven doubles, 12 RBIs) and Kallie Pickens (.354, 12 extra base hits, 12 RBIs) are each hitting above the .350 mark on the season. Sophomore Kaitlyn Kelley ranks as the OVC leader in three categories including home runs (13), RBIs (37) and slugging percentage (.796).

In the circle, the Skyhawks are anchored by Alexis Groet with a 10-3 record and 1.36 ERA in 77.0 innings of work. Groet has limited opponents to a .216 batting average on the season while striking out 74 and posting a pair of shutouts. She ranks first in the OVC in ERA while sitting amongst league leaders in fewest losses (first), wins (third), earned runs allowed (third), strikeouts (fifth) and opponent batting average (seventh).

Erin Gallagher (4-3, 3.46 ERA) has also started 12 games this season, tallying 58 strikeouts in 56.2 innings of work. Hannah Ridolfi (4-2, 4.28 ERA) and Seeley Layne (1-3, 5.31 ERA) have each appeared in at least 14 contests this season, tallying 30+ innings.

Morehead State is 9-20 on the year with a 1-16 mark in league play. The Eagles boast a .185 team batting average while featuring a corresponding 6.16 team ERA on the pitching side against OVC foes. Alexis Strother paces the team offensively with a .325 batting average, five doubles, two home runs and 21 RBIs while Kirya Kingery has four extra base hits, 10 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Lennon Spicer (7-11, 3.89 ERA) leads the pitching staff with one shutout and 63 strikeouts in 102.2 innings of work.

The two programs have previously met 72 times in series history with UT Martin holding a 53-19 advantage. UT Martin has won the last three straight meetings and 17 of the last 20 overall.