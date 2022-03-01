UT Martin Softball opens home schedule today with doubleheader against Bellarmine

The UT Martin softball team makes its long-anticipated home debut this afternoon at 1:00 at Bettye Giles Field.

The Skyhawks will play host to Bellarmine for a midweek doubleheader.

The Skyhawks (7-5) have opened the season on the road with three weekends of tournament appearances at the Lady Demon Classic (Natchitoches, La.), Gata Challenge (Statesboro, Ga.) and Capital City Invitational (Jackson, Miss.).

During that span UT Martin has posted a .333 batting average along with 19 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs through the first 12 games of the season. Meanwhile on the pitching side, the Skyhawks have recorded a 3.24 ERA in 71.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .205 batting average.

Leading the way offensively for UT Martin is sophomore All-OVC performer Kaci Fuller who is boasting a .500 batting average with two doubles, a triple and two home runs along with eight RBIs. Also posting impressive numbers is the veteran pair of Kaitlyn Kelley and Paige Clark who are each hitting .372 on the year. Kelley has tallied a pair of doubles, one home run and six RBIs while Clark has notched three doubles, two triples, a home runs and four RBIs along with six stolen bases. Leading the way in the RBI column is Martin native Anna Hazlewood with a team-high 11 RBIs.

On the pitching side, the Skyhawks have seen All-OVC first teamer Alexis Groet post a 2-2 record with a 1.83 ERA in 23.0 innings of work. Groet has also limited opponents to a .174 batting average while striking out 29 batters. Junior Erin Gallagher (2-0, 2.10 ERA) leads the team with two complete games and a miniscule .155 opponent average in 16.2 innings while graduate Seeley Layne has also earned a pair of victories in 18.0 innings.

Bellarmine (6-8) is looking to snap out of a little funk after dropping six of its last eight contests by an average of over five runs per game. The Knights are led by Grace Werner with a .344 batting average and eight stolen bases while both Sarah Ratterman and Alexis Hargrove pace the team with the power the department with one home run and six RBIs. In the circle, Carson Goatley (2-3, 3.50 ERA) and Claire Lehmkuhler (3-4, 4.34 ERA) have earned the bulk of the team’s starts.

The two programs have met four times previously with each team earning two wins each. While the series dates back to 1987, UT Martin and Bellarmine have not squared off on the softball field since March 17, 1992 when the two teams split a doubleheader.