UT Martin Softball opens seven-game homestand against TSU this weekend; series schedule slightly altered

After spending the last week on the road, the UT Martin softball team returns to Bettye Giles Field to open a lengthy seven-game homestand beginning with a three-game series against OVC foe Tennessee State this weekend.

Field conditions from heavy rains have forced a slight alteration to the schedule, delaying the series by a day.

The three-game series will begin with a doubleheader at Bettye Giles Field on Saturday at 2:00 before wrapping up with a single game Sunday at 3:00.

The Skyhawks (13-5, 3-3 OVC) enter the contest riding a hot streak having won six of their last seven games and three straight series against Arkansas Pine Bluff, Jacksonville State, and Jackson State.

During that span, UT Martin has posted a .333 batting average while scoring 60 runs and tallying 25 extra base hits. On the pitching side, the Skyhawks have limited their opponents to a .185 batting average while notching a 2.06 ERA.

UT Martin boasts three players hitting over .400 on the season. Freshman Kaci Fuller leads the squad with a .453 batting average with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 17 RBIs while swiping 12 stolen bases. Sophomores Shyanne Sheffield (.434) and Kallie Pickens (.404) also rank amongst team leaders. Kaitlyn Kelley paces the team with nine home runs and 23 RBIs.

Erin Gallagher (3-2, 3.24 ERA) leads the team with nine starts on the season while senior Hannah Ridolfi (4-1, 3.72 ERA) and reigning OVC Pitcher of the Week Alexis Groet (4-1, 1.17 ERA) are tied for the team-lead with four wins on the season.

Tennessee State (5-9, 1-5 OVC) is led offensively by Anayah Baker-Rowell with a .372 batting average while tallying two doubles, two triples and three RBIs on the season. Ivory Jones sits close behind, hitting .324 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs. The pitching staff is anchored by Raven Loveless (2-5, 2.19 ERA) and Lauren Powell (2-4, 3.13 ERA).

UT Martin leads the all-time series against Tennessee State 65-7 while holding a 28-2 mark against the Tigers at Bettye Giles Field.