UT Martin Softball returns home for weekend series against Eastern Illinois

The UT Martin softball team returns home this weekend to host Eastern Illinois for a three-game slate beginning with a doubleheader Friday afternoon at 1:00 and wrapping up Saturday afternoon at 1:00.

The Skyhawks (22-12, 7-4 OVC) are coming off a two-game sweep of Morehead State last weekend in which the team went on the road and threw a pair of shutouts. The pitching staff limited the Eagles to just four hits and zero runs in 12 innings of work while Erin Gallagher (7-2, 1.62 ERA) pitched the ninth no-hitter in program history and Alexis Groet (8-6, 2.32 ERA) picked up her fourth shutout as a Skyhawk.

UT Martin currently sits in fourth place in the league standings based on winning percentage with four weeks to play in the regular season. The Skyhawks rank amongst league leaders in several team categories including earned run average (2.66, second), stolen bases (41, second), batting average against (.213, second), batting average (.299, third), home runs (28, third) and RBIs (174, fourth).

Outfielder Kaci Fuller leads the team offensively with a .423 batting average to rank third in the OVC while leading the team with 41 base knocks. Veteran Paige Clark ranks second on the team with a .348 average while leading the team with 30 runs scored and ranking second in the OVC with 22 stolen bases. In the power category, the slugging tandem of Kaitlyn Kelley and Katie Dreiling pace the team with five home runs each while Kallie Pickens ranks fifth in the league with a team-high 11 doubles.

Eastern Illinois (21-20, 6-8 OVC) sits in a tie for sixth place in the OVC standings entering the weekend series while ranking as one of the most powerful offenses in the league. The Panthers lead the OVC in both home runs (38) and RBIs (309) while ranking second in hits (309, second), doubles (second) and slugging percentage (.458).

Hannah Cravens rates as the Panthers most potent hitter with a .349 batting average, 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 RBIs – leading the league in both homers and RBIs. Megan Burton joins her in the middle of the order with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 27 RBIs while tallying 13 stolen bases. In the pitching circle, Alexa Rehmeier sits atop several of the team leaderboards with a 10-6 record in 80.2 innings of work while posting a 3.30 ERA. The pair of Rachel Kaufman (3-6, 3.18 ERA) and Olivia Price (4-4, 4.45 ERA) have also started nine games each.

