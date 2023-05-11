UT Martin Softball rides five home runs to win over SIUE in OVC Softball Championship

After heavy rain and severe storms pushed back Wednesday’s opening matchup of the OVC Softball Championship, the #4 seed UT Martin Skyhawks also went to the sky Thursday with five home runs to power past fifth seed SIUE 8-5.

The Skyhawks (22-22) scored early and often in their first contest of the tournament.

After Wednesday night’s delay, the bats woke up with some pop in them as Maddi Long cranked a three-run blast in the bottom of the first inning to give the higher seed an early advantage. With a lead in their pocket, UT Martin later found four more solo home runs from the trio of Kaitlyn Kelley (two), Avry Blume and Kallie Pickens to propel the squad to victory.

As a whole, UT Martin tallied 12 hits in the victory with Blume pacing the squad with a 4-for-4 afternoon, including her solo home run in the third inning and a RBI single in the sixth. Kelley had a big three-hit day after tallying a double and a pair of key solo home runs to push her career total up to 36. Long also went 3-for-4 with all three of her RBIs coming on a home run.

Katie Dreiling pitched four innings as the starter, allowing one earned run. Brooklynn Linneman (7-6) earned the win in relief after tossing the final three innings.

SIUE (26-25) also tallied 11 base knocks with Paige Rocha and Sherri Mason leading the way with three hits each. Rocha came through with the big hit in the contest, driving in four runs – including a game-tying three-run double in the sixth inning.