The UT Martin softball team continues its homestand by hosting the Huddle House Classic this weekend at Bettye Giles Field.
Huddle House Classic Schedule
Saturday, February 22
10 a.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State
12:30 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne vs. UT Martin
3 p.m. – Wright State vs. UT Martin
Sunday, February 23
10 a.m. – Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
12:30 p.m. – Wright State vs. UT Martin
3 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne vs. UT Martin
UT Martin (6-5) is led offensively by sophomore Chelsey Gore with a .500 batting average while the trio of Kaitlyn Kelley (.379), Shyanne Sheffield (.346) and Paige Cark (.303) are each hitting above the .300 batting mark. The pitching pair of Erin Gallagher (3-2, 3.50 ERA) and Hannah Ridolfi (2-1, 1.30 ERA) will likely earn the starting nods for the Skyhawks.