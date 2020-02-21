The UT Martin softball team continues its homestand by hosting the Huddle House Classic this weekend at Bettye Giles Field.

Huddle House Classic Schedule

Saturday, February 22

10 a.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State

12:30 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne vs. UT Martin

3 p.m. – Wright State vs. UT Martin

Sunday, February 23

10 a.m. – Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

12:30 p.m. – Wright State vs. UT Martin

3 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne vs. UT Martin

UT Martin (6-5) is led offensively by sophomore Chelsey Gore with a .500 batting average while the trio of Kaitlyn Kelley (.379), Shyanne Sheffield (.346) and Paige Cark (.303) are each hitting above the .300 batting mark. The pitching pair of Erin Gallagher (3-2, 3.50 ERA) and Hannah Ridolfi (2-1, 1.30 ERA) will likely earn the starting nods for the Skyhawks.