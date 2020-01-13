An 11-year-old Kentucky girl battling cystic fibrosis will sign her letter of intent tonight with the UT Martin softball program.

UTM Assistant Sports Information Director Alex Boggis says 11-year-old Jada Watson, of Bardwell, Kentucky, will become the newest member of the Skyhawks during an inspirational Team IMPACT Draft Day celebration, sponsored by Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Jada is one of 30,000 patients in the United States living with cystic fibrosis, a disease predominantly diagnosed in children by the age of 2.

Through the support of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, children who have cystic fibrosis, like Jada, are drafted onto local college athletic teams and become an official member of the team to support the child’s physical, social, and emotional needs. By being a part of the UT Martin softball program, Jada will attend Skyhawks practices, games, team dinners, and other events.

Jada will sign with the Skyhawks tonight at 6:00 in the Softball Locker Room.