The UT Martin basketball teams split a doubleheader With Murray State to open OVC play.

Junior forward Chelsea Perry led the women’s team to an 89-64 win over Murray State with her sixth career double-double – 20 points and 10 rebounds. UT Martin jumped out to an early lead with five three-pointers in the first quarter en route to a season-high 10 treys throughout the night.

Head Coach Kevin McMillan said this was a statement game, but a very good Austin Peay team is next.

In the nightcap, the men’s team fell to the Racers 89-76, despite a career night from redshirt-sophomore guard Parker Stewart.

The Union City native and Pittsburgh transfer poured in 33 points in his OVC debut, and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe.

Head Coach Anthony Stewart said a slow start made it hard to come back, but his team fought all night.

Murray State was led by 23 points from Tevin Brown, while Jaiveon Eaves added 19.

Both teams resume OVC play Saturday. Murray State will host SEMO, while UT Martin travels to Austin Peay. Tipoff for the women’s game is scheduled for 1:30 with the men’s game to follow. Airtime is set for 1:00 on WCMT.