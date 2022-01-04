UT Martin spring semester begins Jan. 13

UT Martin’s spring semester classes begin fully in person Thursday, January 13, at the main campus and the university’s five regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer, and Somerville.

Students who haven’t previously registered for spring classes can apply and register now. Classes can be added until January 19.

UT Martin encourages COVID-19 vaccinations, wearing masks indoors when physical distancing isn’t possible, and other standard safety precautions related to the pandemic.

Key 2022 spring semester dates include:

• Jan. 13 – Classes begin all locations

• Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday observed (university closed)

• March 21-27 – Spring Break

• April 29 – Classes end

• May 2-6 – Final exams

• May 7 – Commencement