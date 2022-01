UT Martin’s spring semester begins Thursday with several thousand students back on campus.

UTM Communications Chief Bud Grimes tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Motorists traveling University Street and Mt. Pelia Road near the UT Martin campus are also reminded to watch for UTM students and staff crossing the street.

(AUDIO)

Classes will be in session Thursday and Friday with classes out Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.