UT Martin spring semester classes set to begin Jan. 12

Spring semester classes at UT Martin will begin Thursday, January 12, following the university’s winter holiday that includes the Christmas and New Year’s Day closing observances.

The university’s main campus and five regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Selmer, Ripley and Somerville will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 2, 2023. Administrative offices at all locations will reopen Jan. 3.

Current and new students can register for spring semester classes Jan. 12-18, with Jan. 18 the final day to add classes. Other important spring semester dates include:

• Jan. 6 – Spring New Student Orientation (first year and transfer students)

• Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed (university closed) • Feb. 20 – Test Flight Academic Preview Day; utm.edu/testflight

• March 20-26 – Spring Break (administrative offices remain open)

• March 27-April 2 – Early registration begins for summer and fall 2023 • April 1 – Spring Preview Day; utm.edu/preview

• April 7 – Spring Holiday (university closed)

• April 28 – Spring Semester classes end

• May 1-5 – Final exams

• May 5 & 6 (TBA) – Spring Commencement in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center

Summer Orientation and Registration dates are set for students who will enter the university in fall 2023. SOAR dates are May 22-23; June 9, 23, 26 (virtual); July 14, 24; and Aug. 4. Transfer Orientation dates for 2023 are April 21, June 8 and 26 (virtual), July 13 and Aug. 4.

For more information about attending UT Martin, call the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020, online at utm.edu, or email [email protected] To contact or schedule a visit to a UT Martin Regional Center, email [email protected] or call 731-881-7080.