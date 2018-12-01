The UT Martin steel band and piano students have upcoming performances in the university’s Fine Arts Building.

The University Steel Band performs Monday, December 3, at 6:30 in the Blankenship Recital Hall.

The performance includes a short, informal selection of traditional Caribbean music and an arrangement of pop artist Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

The steel band is composed of both music majors and campus musicians. The ensemble performs on the steel pan, the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago.

The UT Martin piano ensemble’s program will be Saturday, December 8, at 3:00, also in the Blankenship Recital Hall.

The program pays homage to composer Claude Debussy, honoring the centennial anniversary of the death of the noted French impressionistic composer.

The ensemble is comprised of students Gian Garma and Abigale Plunk, both of Martin; Grant Larcom and Benjamin Beard, both of Union City; Emily Campbell, of Trenton; Meleah Gateley, of Humboldt; Raven Tharpe, of Greenfield; and Anna Johnson, of Dresden.

Dr. Elaine Harriss, UT Martin professor of music, serves as ensemble director.

