UT Martin STEM building dedicated as Latimer-Smith Science and Engineering Building

For years, what has been called the Latimer Building during its construction on the campus of UT Martin, was dedicated Thursday as the Latimer-Smith Building for philanthropist Bill Latimer and UTM Chancellor Emeritus Bob Smith.

The surprise announcement from Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver came at the end of Thursday’s dedication ceremony.

The Latimer-Smith Science and Engineering Building will house the departments of chemistry and physics, computer science, engineering, mathematics and statistics, and the pre-professional health sciences program.

The building features classrooms, laboratories, and offices and will open for classes in the spring.

The $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building is located on Hurt Street between the business and sociology buildings.

Latimer, and his wife, Carol, who live in Union City, donated $6.5 million to the project and then-Chancellor Bob Smith was instrumental in the ground work on funding for the new building.