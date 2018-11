A UT Martin student from Benton County was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Carroll County.

WBBJ reports 24-year-old Megan Cox of Camden was killed in the crash on Highway 70 near Bruceton.

According to the UT Martin student newspaper, The Pacer, Miss Cox was a senior Psychology major.

A THP report states the rear of Cox’s vehicle turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a second vehicle in the passenger side.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured in the crash.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...