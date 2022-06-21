UT Martin student to compete in Miss Tennessee competition

Emily Pennington, a UT Martin student from McMinnville, will compete in Saturday’s Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis.

Preliminary competitions will be held Thursday and Friday with a livestream available for purchase at misstennessee.org.

Pennington, a mass media and strategic communication student, is competing as Miss Perry County.

Over the last week, she has participated in the Miss Tennessee Social Media Challenge, showcasing her service projects and personal growth throughout her journey to the crown. This social media campaign can be found by visiting Miss Perry County 2022, Emily Pennington on Facebook.

The winner of the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition will go on to compete for the title of Miss America.