UT Martin students and alumni to compete in Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant

Seven students and two recent graduates from UT Martin will compete this month in the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson.

Preliminary competitions begin June 15 and will run through June 17 with the final night of competition Saturday, June 18. The entire competition will be broadcast live on EPlusTV6 and eplustv6.com at 7:00 each night.

· Meghan Poore, a marketing major from Medina, will compete as Miss Fall Fest Volunteer, a title based in Obion County. She’s using her platform to promote the “Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

· Carly White, a family and consumer sciences major from Linden, will compete as Miss UT Martin Volunteer. White’s platform promotes “Don’t Just Survive: Thrive!” in support of the self-care of educators.

· Carsyn Hughes, a fashion merchandising major from Franklin, will compete as Miss Nashville Volunteer. Her platform supports “Every Girl Counts,” a non-profit that seeks to transform the lives of impoverished girls and women around the world.

· Karenna Rainey, a health and human performance major from Adamsville, will compete as Miss McNairy County Volunteer. Rainey is using her platform to support the American Red Cross.

· Macey Jones, a political science major from Cedar Grove, will compete as Miss Madison County. Jones is promoting the platform “Give Hugs, Not Hits,” a non-profit geared toward raising others up instead of tearing them down.

· Alyssa Wade, an accounting major from Paris, will compete as Miss Hub City Volunteer, a title based in Madison County. Wade is using her platform to support “Be a Warrior, Not a Worrier: Anxiety Education & Awareness.”

· Caleigh Jo Erwin, a fashion merchandising student from Dyersburg, will be competing as Miss Carroll County Volunteer. Her platform promotes “LUPUS: Living Under Pressure Ultimately Surviving.”

· Kailey Duffy, a 2022 UT Martin alumna from Holladay, graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. She will compete as Miss Weakley County Volunteer and is using her platform to promote “U Fit N” in support of personal fitness and wellness.

· Kim Gordon, a 2022 UT Martin alumna from Brooksville, Mississippi, graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a pre-dental concentration. She’s using her platform to promote “Happy Smiles,” a program that discusses the importance of maintaining proper dental hygiene. Gordon will be competing as Miss Rutherford County Volunteer.

The winner of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer title will work as Gov. Bill Lee’s official representative for character education and spend the next year traveling the state to visit with school children and community members on his behalf.