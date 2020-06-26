UT Martin students will have to get their flu shot this fall, and if a vaccine becomes available, be immunized for COVID-19, under an emergency rule unanimously approved Friday by the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees.

The university system went to online classes because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 16, which was extended April 1 through the summer.

The university system plans to have students on campuses for the fall semester with this new rule.

UT President Randy Boyd said this is an emergency rule for now but the state legislature will be asked to make it permanent.