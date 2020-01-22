For the seventh consecutive year, UT Martin will be represented at America’s biggest sporting event.

UTM Associate Professor of Sports Business, Dr. Dexter Davis, will take 11 students this year, including three international student-athletes and two graduate students, to work hospitality at the big game and gain the kind of hands-on, real-world experience that can be found nowhere else.

“For many of these kids it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Davis. “It’s also a powerful brand to have on your resume. They can legitimately say that they have worked for one of the most valuable brands in the world at the largest single-day sporting event in the world.”

The group leaves Tennessee on January 24th and will spend that afternoon touring Roger Dean Stadium and FITTEAM Ballpark – the annual spring training site for the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Major League Baseball teams.

The group will also work the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on January 25 before returning to Miami to work the Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl LIVE and associated media events leading up to the big game.

Davis and his students will also attend the University of Miami’s Sport Industry Conference on January 30, a unique opportunity for them to hear presentations on a variety of industry issues and network with students, faculty and professionals from schools and networks across the country.

On game day, students will work with On Location Experiences, the National Football League’s premium hospitality business, serving as talent concierges. This role includes coordinating player appearances, escorting players between venues and helping with on-field activities. Davis is annually involved with player coordination and aspects of the halftime show, and this is his 15th Super Bowl.

Students attending this year are Leighton Chappell, of Flushing, Michigan; Jodie Duncan, of Munford; Mary Harmon, of Dickson; Lauren Hutchinson, of McEwen; Lucas Istre, of Centerville; Chase Prescott, of Milan, Jon Ward, of Centerville; Peyton Wolfe, of Ramer; and international students Amelia Campbell (Great Britain); Mizuki Sakurai (Great Britain) and Jule Streif (Germany).

Chappell, Duncan, Harmon, and Wolfe have all attended the event in previous years.

(Pictured from (l-r) are Lucas Istre, of Centerville; Mary Lane Harmon, of Dickson; Leighton Chappell, of Flushing, Michigan; Jule Streif, of Germany; Amelia Campbell, of Great Britain; Jon Ward, of Centerville; Dr. Dexter Davis, UT Martin associate professor of sport business; Mizuki Sakurai, of Great Britain; Peyton Wolfe, of Ramer; Jodie Duncan, of Munford; Chase Prescott, of Milan; and Lauren Hutchinson, of McEwen.)