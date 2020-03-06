UT Martin officials are suspending international travel due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

International travel for employees is suspended indefinitely and Maymester international travel courses have been canceled.

Maymester is an accelerated academic semester that runs May 11-29.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says Maymester courses that include a domestic travel component and domestic travel for employees are not currently affected.

Dr. Carver adds that the changes are in the best interest of the university community at this moment.

UT Martin students are currently on spring break.

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that is closely related to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused past outbreaks.