Both UT Martin basketball teams improved their records Thursday night with conference wins over Tennessee State.

In the women’s game, the Skyhawks found themselves down by as much as 11 points in the first half, but outscored Tennessee State 46-19 over much of the second half to win 88-71.

Scoring was spread out for the most part, as four Skyhawks tallied double-digits. Reigning OVC player of the week Chelsea Perry scored 22 point and eight rebounds in 22 minutes on the court. Tamiah Stanford added a career high 20 points, Maddie Waldrop chipped in 18 with eight rebounds, and Dasia Young had 10 points with six boards.

Women’s coach Kevin McMillan said that he thought Tennessee State came out with more of an edge Thursday night.

In the nightcap, the men’s team forced 21 turnovers en route to its first OVC win of the season 87-74 over Tennessee State.

The Skyhawks were led once again by a game-high 31 points from Parker Stewart, while Quinten Dove added 22 for UT Martin.

Men’s coach Anthony Stewart stated how proud he was for his players.

The Skyhawks will be back in action Saturday for game two of a four-game home stand. UT Martin will host Belmont at 2:00 with broadcast live on WCMT at 1:30.