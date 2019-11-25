For the first time in program history, the UT Martin men’s basketball team will be playing outside of the United States by taking part in the Cancun Challenge held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The Skyhawks arrived around 4:00 Sunday afternoon before a light practice. UT Martin joins a four-team Mayan Division of the tournament, along with Boston University, Gardner-Webb, and Northern Colorado.

The tournament will open Tuesday when the Skyhawks take on Gardner-Webb at 11:30, then on Wednesday UTM will play the winner of Boston University and Northern Colorado.

UT Martin will be travelling back to campus on Thanksgiving Day this Thursday.