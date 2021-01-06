UT Martin will open the spring semester January 14th with all-virtual classes at the main campus and the five centers located in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer, and Somerville.

According to Bud Grimes with the university’s Public Relations Office, the initial all-virtual format will allow monitoring for a potential post-holiday COVID-19 surge.

Grimes says the all-virtual classes will continue through January 21st, and the university will continue to monitor conditions.

Recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will guide related class-format decisions.

Residence halls will open Friday, January 8th, but students who are living on campus spring semester are encouraged to wait closer to January 14th to return.

The UT Martin Office of Housing will communicate directly with students by email about move-in instructions. The university encourages a COVID-19 test for returning students 48 hours before moving into residence halls or a test within three to five days after moving back to campus.

Food services will resume January 14th, and all university safety measures for spring semester will follow CDC guidelines, including required wearing of masks by all who are on the main campus or at the five centers, enhanced cleaning procedures and campus visitation restrictions.

Social activities will be limited initially and must be approved by the Office of Student Affairs.

Additional spring semester information is available by calling the UT Martin Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 or the Office of Graduate Studies at 731-881-7012.

Follow the latest information about COVID-19 at www.utm.edu/coronavirus.