UT Martin to face Missouri State in first-round of NCAA Division I Football Championship

OVC champion UT Martin will face Missouri State in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship.

The Skyhawks (9-2, 5-1 OVC) earned the OVC’s automatic bid for this year’s event, while Missouri State (8-3, 6-2 MVFC) received an at-large bid.

The game will be played Saturday, November 27 at 3:00 in Springfield, Missouri. The winner of the game advances to play No. 8 seed Montana State.

This marks the second all-time playoff appearance for UT Martin, with the other coming in 2006. The Skyhawks are 0-1 all-time in the playoffs, having faced Southern Illinois in 2006.

OVC teams have had 12 playoff victories since 2013, including at least one victory in each of the past three years (and multiple wins in each 2018 and 2019).

In 2010 the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff field expanded to 20 teams, up from 16 previously, and in 2013 the field increased to 24 for the first time. The expansion in 2010 to 20 teams was the first since the field grew from 12 to 16 teams in 1997. The 24-team field is comprised of 11 automatic bids and 13 at-large berths.

There are eight first-round matchups (16 total teams), while eight (8) teams receive a bye into the second round.

For the 13th time in 2021, the championship game will be played in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium, a 20,500-seat multi-purpose stadium. The Southland Conference will serve as the host of the championship, which will be held on Saturday, January 8.