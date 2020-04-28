In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Tennessee at Martin will hold a virtual commencement at 10:00 on Saturday.

The ceremonies will be held in lieu of the traditional in-person ceremony.

The event is closed to the public and all participants will engage in social distancing in order to comply with CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

The commencement will feature remarks from UT President Randy Boyd, UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver, UT Martin Provost Philip Acree Cavalier, UT Martin SGA President Devin Majors, Campus Minister Amanda Crice and UT Martin Alumni Association President Amy West.

In recognition of the more than 700 undergraduate and graduate students receiving degrees, the name and photo of each graduate will be aired during the ceremony.

An in-person graduation ceremony is currently being planned for August in the Elam Center, with more information to be released about the event as further decisions are made.