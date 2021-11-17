UT Martin to hold FCS Playoff Selection watch party Sunday

Eight days after the No. 8 ranked UT Martin football team won its second OVC regular season title in school history, the squad will find out its postseason path on Sunday when the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship bracket is revealed live at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.

Fans are invited to join the team for a watch party at 11 a.m. in the Russell Duncan Ballroom, on the second floor of the Boling University Center. Light refreshments will be served.

2021 OVC Championship t-shirts will also be available to purchase. Long sleeve options are $25 while short sleeve shirts are $20. To place your order online, click on the shirt option. Sales will close on Sunday, Nov. 28.

The Skyhawks clinched their second FCS Playoff berth in program history after surging through a historic campaign which has seen the team tie its highest national ranking and set a new program record with a nine-game winning streak.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship field is comprised of 24 teams which includes 11 automatic bids and 13 at-large berths. There are eight first round matchups (16 total teams), while eight teams receive a bye into the second round. The first round will be played on the weekend of Nov. 26-27 with the second round to follow on Dec. 3-4. For the 13th time in 2021, the championship game will be played in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium.