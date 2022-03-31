UT Martin to host five-team Skyhawk Beach Invitational this weekend; Senior Day sheduled for Saturday

A season-long six-match homestand for the UT Martin beach volleyball squad starts this weekend with the Skyhawk Beach Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Five teams make up the tournament field as a total of 10 matches will be played over the course of two days.

UT Martin welcomes Liberty, Missouri State, Ottawa (Kan.), and Tulane to the event as this marks the second consecutive year that a tournament has taken place at the Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex (also hosting the 2021 OVC Championship).

The event begins on Friday morning at 10:00 with UT Martin and Liberty. Ottawa then faces Tulane at noon before Missouri State takes on Liberty at 2:00. Ottawa squares off against Missouri State at 4:00 while the Skyhawks wrap up Day 1 against Tulane at 6:00.

The Saturday portion of the tournament features Missouri State against Tulane at 9:00, followed by Liberty against Tulane at 11:00. Ottawa faces Missouri State at 1:00 before UT Martin appears in the final two matches – duking it out against Missouri State at 3:00 and Ottawa at 5:00

The Skyhawks are flying high after a school-record six-match winning streak, entering the tournament at 7-2 overall. UT Martin won 27 out of a possible 30 individual head-to-head matchups last week, reeling off victories over North Alabama (5-0 on March 23), Jacksonville State (5-0 on March 23), Eastern Illinois (5-0 on March 25), Chattanooga (4-1 on March 25), Morehead State (4-1 on March 26) and Austin Peay (4-1 on March 26).

Reigning OVC Pair of the Week Dylan Mott and Karen Scanlon set the tone for the Skyhawks at No. 1 as that tandem has posted a 6-3 record against the best the competition has to offer. Kambree Lucas/Hannah Phillips have settled in at No. 2 with a 7-2 overall record while Haeleigh Paulino/Logan Wallick are also 7-2 and enter the weekend on a six-match winning streak at No. 3. UT Martin’s No. 4 duo of Kayla Carrell/Addison Conley are a perfect 9-0 on the season while Brooke Kuball/Addy Vaughn are responsible for a 7-1 record out of the No. 5 position.

Prior Saturday’s 3:00 match, the Skyhawks will hold a Senior Day ceremony for the trio of Conley, Scanlon, and Phillips, who helped lead UT Martin to the top of the OVC standings this season, one year after advancing to the OVC Tournament championship match.