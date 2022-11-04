UT Martin to host Veterans Week activities

UT Martin will honor active military personnel and veterans through Veterans Week activities, November 7-11.

On Monday, November 7, from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., the UT Martin veterans team and ROTC representatives will visit the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt to spend time and provide dessert. Interested UT Martin students may also attend.

At 6 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, the second annual Veterans Bowl will be held at Hardy Graham Stadium. Students are encouraged to attend and compete at the flag football game hosted by cadets and student veterans.

The 129th Army Band performs at Harriet Fulton Theatre in the Fine Arts Building, from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. The 129th Army Band is headquartered at Houston Barracks in Nashville.

The second-annual veterans walk through campus will be held from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. Thursday, November 10. The walk will begin at the university’s Veterans Memorial, move to the Capt. Brent Morel Memorial Bridge, and conclude at Gooch Hall. Both the campus and Martin communities are invited to participate.

On Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., the Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony conducted by ROTC cadets and guest speaker Joseph Lane, a retired lieutenant colonel and UTM graduate, will be livestreamed.