UT Martin to open fully in-person Fall Semester 2021

UT Martin will open fully in-person for students who attend the university in fall 2021.

The in-person opening for fall semester applies to the main campus and the university’s five regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Selmer, Somerville, and Ripley.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says, “We’ve learned to operate the university safely in this pandemic, and I’m confident in our ability to offer in-person classes and activities as we move forward.”

In addition to an in-person fall semester, the university will host an in-person Spring Preview Day for junior and senior high school students, 8:30 a.m., April 10, at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is also holding Future Skyhawk Receptions for admitted students during April in Jackson, Dyersburg, Franklin, Memphis, and Martin.

In-person Summer Orientation and Registration events will begin May 24 and continue through July.