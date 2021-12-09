UT Martin to travel to Houston Baptist as OVC and Southland Conference announce football scheduling alliance matchups for 2022

The UT Martin football team will travel to Houston Baptist next season as the OVC and Southland Conference announced the dates and matchups for its football scheduling alliance for the 2022 season.

In October the two NCAA Division I FCS leagues announced the framework for the collaboration which provides quality Division I non-conference matchups for teams in each league in 2022 and 2023.

The two programs have never met before on the gridiron. The Skyhawks’ full 2022 schedule will be released at a later date.

The other matchups for the 2022 season are:

September 10 – Texas A&M-Commerce at Tennessee Tech

September 17 – Nicholls at Southeast Missouri

October 1 – Murray State at Southeastern Louisiana

October 8 – Northwestern State at Eastern Illinois

October 22 – Southeast Missouri at Northwestern State

October 29 – UT Martin at Houston Baptist

November 5 – Eastern Illinois at McNeese State

November 19 – Tennessee State at Texas A&M-Commerce

Alliance matchups for the 2023 season will be announced at a later date. Additionally, the leagues will work together to cross-promote the alliance during the season, allowing for increased visibility, exposure and branding for each Conference. Both the OVC and Southland have longstanding ESPN broadcast agreements.

“With the changing landscape of Division I, partnerships are going to be more important than ever to build quality schedules,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “This is the first step of things to come and we are looking forward to building this relationship with the Southland Conference.”

“We are really happy to announce more details regarding the previously released Southland-OVC scheduling alliance,” said Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett. “We look forward to building some great FCS-specific competition that will build rivalries and assist in determining NCAA postseason opportunities for teams and student-athletes in both leagues.”

The two Conferences have combined for four FCS National Championships and more than 100 playoff wins since the subdivision was formed in 1978. Additionally, the Southland has served as the host conference for the successful NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game in its home base of Frisco, Texas, since 2011.

OVC football members include Eastern Illinois University (Charleston, Ill.), Murray State University (Murray, Ky.), Southeast Missouri State University (Cape Girardeau, Mo.), Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.), Tennessee Technological University (Cookeville, Tenn.), and the University of Tennessee at Martin (Martin, Tenn.).

Southland football members include Houston Baptist University (Houston, Texas), McNeese State University (Lake Charles, La.), Nicholls State University (Thibodaux, La.), Northwestern State University (Natchitoches, La.), Southeastern Louisiana University (Hammond, La.), and Texas A&M University-Commerce (Commerce, Texas).