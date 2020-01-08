The UT Martin men’s and women’s basketball teams will be opening up a season-long four-game home stand beginning with Tennessee State on Thursday.

The women’s team currently sits atop the OVC Standings after opening up (2-0) with their wins over Murray State and Austin Peay. In the Austin Peay game, the Skyhawks were led by Chelsea Perry and Maddie Waldrop, who were the first Skyhawk teammates to post double-doubles in a game since 2017.

As for the men’s team, the Skyhawks are led by Union City-native Parker Stewart’s 18.8 points per game, and Quinten Dove’s 17.6 points per game.

UTM will be looking for its first conference win of the season in its matchup with Tennessee State Thursday night. The next three games of the home stand include Belmont, Murray State, and Austin Peay.

Tip off from the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center is set for 5:30. Chris Brinkley and Eddie Suiter will have the broadcast live on WCMT at 5:00 Thursday night.