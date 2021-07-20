UT Martin Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for 2020-21 season

For the eighth time in program history, UT Martin has been spotlighted by the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association with a Team Academic Award.

The Skyhawks combined for a 3.59 Grade Point Average during the 2020-21 academic year, easily qualifying for the award which honors programs that maintain a year-long 3.30 GPA. UT Martin was one of 10 OVC programs and 10 universities from the state of Tennessee to claim the award, which was initiated during the 1992-93 academic year.

Dylan Mott maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2020-21 season as 13 different Skyhawks completed the year with at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA. As a result, UT Martin brought home the award for the first time since 2015 (also winning in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2014).

The Skyhawks recorded 18 Athletic Director Honor Roll recipients (at least a 3.0 GPA) during the fall semester as Mott and Kenzie Hinshaw each posted a 4.0 GPA. During the spring, 14 separate UT Martin volleyball student-athletes notched Athletic Director Honor Roll status as Mott, Kayla Carrell, Karen Scanlon and Logan Wallick all accounted for a 4.0 GPA.