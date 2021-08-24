UT Martin Volleyball enthusiastic to get 2021 season ramped up this weekend

If the first two weeks of UT Martin’s preseason volleyball camp are any indication, the 2021 campaign is shaping up to be relentless for the Skyhawks.

Jaclynn Wilson – starting her seventh season as head coach of the UTM program – heavily noticed the team’s impressive work rate in advance of the season-opening tournament on August 27-28 at Arkansas State.

“This group doesn’t complain – they show up ready to work and train,” Wilson said. “We have a group of mentally tough girls who understand what they put into it physically, mentally and emotionally all factor into the outcome of the season. We understand that the hardest worker doesn’t always win or isn’t always the best but we expect to outwork our competition whatever the result might be.”

That mindset of doing whatever it takes to leave it all on the floor night-in and night-out starts at the top. Team captains Logan Wallick, Kayla Carrell, Haeleigh Paulino and Karen Scanlon are helping set the tone for the direction of the 2021 campaign.

“I’ve been very pleased with the leadership of our four captains,” Wilson said. “They each have different leadership styles but all display strong examples of what we want our program to represent.”

Offensively, each of the Skyhawks’ top five attackers from last season return this fall – four of whom are upperclassmen. That includes Wallick, who racked up Preseason All-OVC honors last week after topping UT Martin with 163 kills (3.02 per set) last season.

“Logan looks even stronger after a summer of strengthening and rehabilitating her shoulder,” Wilson said. “She’s led our squad in kills in each of the last two seasons and we’re confident her numbers are going to be there once again at the end of the year.”

Finishing right behind Wallick in the kill column last year was Scanlon, who slammed down 2.77 kills per set on a team-best .244 hitting percentage. She joined Jessica Reynolds (2.57) and Addison Conley (2.29) as Skyhawks to average multiple kills per set in 2020-21.

“All three of those girls came in together and have a lot of experience in this program,” Wilson said. “Karen will find her place on the court in the middle or back on the right. We moved Jessica to the right side and she has excelled there in practice. Addison looks good – she came to camp in great condition and is hitting a strong ball.”

Kambree Lucas, who was limited to just two matches last season, is also capable of providing the team with an offensive spark at outside hitter.

“Kambree is making a strong return from her shoulder injury last spring,” Wilson said. “We look for her to compete for solid court time in 2021.”

With that said, the offense will be initiated by new hands this season at the setter position. Addy Vaughn and Paulino have split duties during the preseason and project to each see ample playing time throughout the season.

“We will look to run a 5-1 or 6-2 offense involving both setters,” Wilson said. “We’re a little young in this critical position but they’ve worked hard to develop connections and consistency as they both step into a big role this fall. Addy is learning to be more offensive in a setting role and is gaining more confidence in her abilities. Haeleigh is a very strong defensive setter and played well in a pair of starts at the beginning of last season.”

Defensively, Wilson is counting on a trio of returners who all saw playing time at libero last season. Dylan Mott (team-high 3.65 digs per set) and Baillie Kearns (2.46 digs per set) each played in all 57 sets while Carrell scooped up 105 digs over 55 sets in 2020-21.

“We cannot be successful without ball control and we feel confident in those three,” Wilson said. “They will all compete for playing time and I expect to see all of them on the floor throughout the season.”

At the net, Olivia Lucia (team-high 27 blocks) and Zoe Merriweather (team-best 0.85 blocks per set) combined to start 16 matches last season.

“You can really tell that Olivia and Zoe put work in over the summer break,” Wilson said. “Both got their first taste of collegiate volleyball in the spring and they will compete for playing time in the middle.”

The NCAA transfer portal was very kind to UT Martin this offseason as Wilson landed three talented Division I additions. Olivia Saunders was the first to commit as the 6-2 middle blocker from Wake Forest has posted 313 kills, a .272 hitting percentage and 155 blocks over 172 sets at the collegiate level.

“Olivia brings a lot of size and experience to the net,” Wilson said. “She has provided a loud, competitive energy that we were missing in our gym.”

Former Binghamton teammates Francela Ulate and Audrey Haworth joined the Skyhawk program over the summer, adding two experienced outside hitters to the fold. Ulate ranked in the top-10 nationally in service aces in each of the last two seasons (65 total) to go along with 330 kills in 40 career matches. Haworth spent her freshman campaign as an outside hitter, starting 20 matches while ranking second on the Binghamton squad with 2.01 kills per set.

“Francela hits an extremely heavy ball and has the highest/biggest size block on the outside,” Wilson said. “Audrey is a very smart offensive player and is very sound on the defensive side as well.”

Kristin Phillips (middle blocker) and Hannah Haislip (setter) complete the class of newcomers as they are the only true freshmen on the 2021 roster. Phillips dialed up 1,344 kills on a .343 attack percentage over four spectacular careers at Westfall High School in Ohio while Haislip was part of a record-setting run at nearby Halls High School, helping guide the Tigers to the TSSAA Class A state tournament in four straight years.

“Both freshmen are showing steady improvement as they adjust to the fast-paced environment of collegiate volleyball,” Wilson said. “I have no doubt that Kristin is going to be an impact player for us down the road while Hannah is actively getting valuable reps every day in practice.”

UT Martin opens the season with 15 consecutive road matches, which include a dozen nonconference contests. The 2021 OVC race starts on Sept. 24. and will run through the regular season finale on November 13.

“The conference competition is going to be very tough and we’re focusing on controlling what we can – our work ethic, commitment level and attitude,” Wilson said. “We have hopes that we can make a solid run for it in conference play. I don’t think we necessarily have any one standout but we have a group of talented athletes who are willing to put their heads down and work. If they can find chemistry within, it could be a really fun season for Skyhawk volleyball.”