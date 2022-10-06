UT Martin Volleyball hosts Southern Indiana this weekend for a pair of OVC tilts

A four-match homestand for the UT Martin volleyball program wraps up this weekend as the Skyhawks host OVC newcomer Southern Indiana. The first match is set for Friday night at 6:00 with the series finale Saturday afternoon at 2:00.

Both matches will be streamed live on ESPN+.

UT Martin and the Screaming Eagles have only met twice on the volleyball court as the Skyhawks won both ends of a home-and-home series against Southern Indiana in its inaugural NCAA Division I season (1992). The Screaming Eagles are currently in the midst of their first NCAA Division I campaign as they joined the OVC in February of this year.

Leading the OVC in three different offensive categories is UT Martin, who tops the league in hitting percentage (.201), kills (12.62 per set) and assists (11.76 per set). The Skyhawks (10-8) are tied for first place alongside Eastern Illinois in the league standings at 4-1.

During a split last weekend against defending league champion Southeast Missouri, Karen Scanlon and Logan Wallick shared the team lead with 22 kills apiece. Haeleigh Paulino (37 assists, team-best five service aces) and Dylan Mott (32 digs, 4.57 per set) also continued their successful campaigns.

Lately, UT Martin has received a huge lift from freshman middle blocker Mia Saenz. The Lexington, Ky. native swatted away a remarkable 15 blocks (2.14 per set) last weekend against Southeast Missouri and ranks in the top-10 in the OVC in blocks (1.25 per set, third), service aces (0.40 per set, seventh) and hitting percentage (.280, 10th) in league play.

Southern Indiana (1-15, 1-4 OVC) posted its first victory of the season over the weekend, defeating Lindenwood in the frontend of its two-match series. Abby Bednar compiled 33 kills and 36 digs over three matches last week, including a 21-kill, 15-dig performance against Lindenwood on Saturday for her first double-double of the season. Paris Downing’s 17 blocks (1.42 per set) last week paced the Screaming Eagles defensively.

