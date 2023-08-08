UT Martin Volleyball starts preseason camp with first official practice

Exactly 18 days away from its season opener, preparations for the UT Martin 2023 volleyball season began Monday with the squad’s first practice at Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

UT Martin is coming off one of its most successful seasons in school history, claiming its first OVC regular season championship in two decades. The Skyhawks were responsible for a 23-12 overall record, including a school-record 15 OVC victories against just three league losses. The historic season also included the program’s first postseason win at the NCAA Division I level as UT Martin won its opening-round matchup in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Reigning OVC Coach of the Year Jaclynn Wilson returns a dozen student-athletes from last year’s squad, including a trio of starters in Haeleigh Paulino (team-high 777 assists and 48 service aces), Dylan Mott (team-best 574 digs, 4.35 per set) and Mia Saenz (team-high 138 blocks, 1.05 per set).

Olivia Saunders, who nabbed All-OVC second team honors courtesy of a team-best .273 hitting percentage in 2021, also returns after missing last season because of an injury.

Three talented newcomers join the fold in 2023, each of whom boast previous collegiate experience.

The Skyhawks officially begin the 2023 campaign on Aug. 25, taking on Marist in the first of three matches in the Tennessee Classic event held in Knoxville.

(UTM Sports Information)