UT Martin Volleyball’s comeback attempt comes up short against Kansas City; Mott earns spot on Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational All-Tournament Squad

A slow start cost the UT Martin volleyball team as the Skyhawks fell by a 3-1 margin (18-25, 23-25, 25-22, 24-26) against Kansas City on the final day of the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational.

UT Martin slammed down a season-high 63 kills on a .203 attack percentage this afternoon but was outlasted by a Roos squad that improved their record to 6-0.

A pair of Skyhawks accumulated double-doubles today. Haeleigh Paulino tallied a career-best and team-high 22 digs to go along with 26 assists while Jenna Vallée supplied 13 kills and 19 digs in her UT Martin debut.

Kayla Bryant was the offensive star for the Skyhawks Saturday, piling up a career-best 21 kills on a team-high .315 hitting percentage. The sophomore outside hitter out of Louisville, Ky. additionally tacked on a match-best three service aces.

Olivia Saunders also reached double figures in the kill column while narrowly trailing Bryant for the team lead in hitting percentage (.314). Addy Vaughn came away with a team-best 27 assists for UT Martin (2-4).

Defensively, Dylan Mott set a season-high with 21 digs for the second consecutive day. Saunders and Vaughn shared the team lead with two blocks apiece.

At the end of the event, Mott was named to the all-tournament team. The junior libero from Hendersonville, Tenn. came away with 42 digs in nine sets (4.67 per set) over two matches in the tournament.

The Skyhawks resume their nonconference slate this week when they head to Nashville, Tenn. for the Lippy Invitational.

UT Martin squares off against in-state rival Lipscomb Thursday night at 6:00 before colliding against Kansas State Friday night at 6:00.

