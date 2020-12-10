UT Martin and Southern Illinois University have announced a non-conference women’s basketball matchup for 5:00 Tuesday at the Elam Center.

This will mark the 22nd meeting between the two regional rivalries in series history.

The two teams have met the last eight seasons with UT Martin winning four of seven and holding a narrow 11-10 advantage overall.

With the addition, UTM now brings its non-conference total to three games. The Skyhawks can still add two more non-conference matchups to the 2020-21 schedule.

A decision has yet to be made on if spectators will be allowed for the contest.