UT Martin WBB announces addition of five players to 2023 recruiting class

UT Martin women’s basketball head coach Kevin McMillan has announced five players to the team’s 2023 recruiting class with the addition of Amari Bonds (Union City, Tenn.), Kiya Dorroh (Tucson, Ariz.), Love Mays (Harrodsburg, Ky.), Mah Minthe (Paris, France), and Sophie Singleton (Huntingdon, Tenn.).

“We’re excited to add these five players to our program,” McMillan said. “Being able to add three extremely athletic players in Kiya, Love, and Mah – which play multiple positions – to this year’s signing class is a big plus for us. All three are versatile, tough competitors that come from winning traditions. We also added two ladies from West Tennessee that know how important women’s basketball is to this area. These young ladies bring to our program what we need and fit wonderfully into the culture that’s so important to us; a culture of team first, work ethic. and desire to be the best you can be drives each of them.”

Amari Bonds | Guard | 5-9 | Fr. | Union City, Tenn. (Union City HS)

Joins the Skyhawks from Union City High School where she played for head coach Antawn Coby while ranking as a prolific scorer for the Lady Tornados. She scored 2,161 career points and ranks second on the program’s all-time scoring leaderboard. Scoring in double figures over 90 times in her career, she averaged 19.6 points per game in her prep career. During her senior campaign, she averaged 21.6 points per game while scoring 30 points or more in four contests – including a career-high 35 points against Milan. During her junior campaign she averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals en route to earning TSWA All-State honors.

“Amari is a skilled guard who can score from different places,” McMillan noted. “She understands the game and also has a great upside.”

Kiya Dorroh | Guard | 6-1 | Jr. | Tucson, Ariz. (Colorado State)

Joins the Skyhawks from Colorado State where she played one season. Dorroh appeared in nine games in 2022-23 while playing a season-high nine minutes against Western Colorado. She averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game and scored a season-high six points against Western Colorado. She started her collegiate career at Missouri where she appeared in 27 games and averaged 8.7 minutes per game as a freshman in 2021-22. She finished the year with 29 points, 27 rebounds and seven steals while scoring a season-best five points in 22 minutes at Vanderbilt while adding four points and a rebound against Idaho State. In high school she ranked as the No. 47 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2021 according to ESPNW while ranking as the No. 1 ranked player in Arizona.

“Kiya can play any position on either end of the floor and her understanding of the game is evident with her play at those multitude of positions,” McMillan said. “Her work ethic and desire to be coached and improve is special.”

Love Mays | Guard | 5-8 | Fr. | Harrodsburg, Ky. (Danville HS)

Joins the Skyhawks from Danville High School where she played for head coach Judie Mason. Averaged 21.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a senior en route to earning Lexington Herald-Leader All-State honors. Helped team to district championship after scoring 28 points and earning all-tournament honors. Named Most Valuable Player in “The Battle at the Border” Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Game after scoring a game-high 23 points. She was also named The Advocate-Messenger Area Player of the Year and 12th Region Sports MVP. Finished runner-up in the 12th Region Sports Three-Point Contest.

“Love brings speed and explosiveness to the guard position and has a tremendous upside,” McMillan commented. “She knows how to work and be coached while possessing a drive to be the best she can be.”

Mah Minthe | Forward | 5-10 | Jr. | Paris, France (Clarendon JC)

Joins the Skyhawks from Clarendon College where she played for head coach Mark James. Averaged 13.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore. Shot 43.9 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from beyond the arc and 84.0 percent from the free throw line. Scored in double figures in 27 contests while scoring a season-best 26 points against Trinidad State (Nov. 29). Added five rebounds or more in 26 contests while posting six double-doubles on the year. Tallied 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a freshman while scoring 20 points or more in four games. She was especially strong in conference play where she averaged 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Before attending Clarendon, she spent her true freshman season at Grayson College where she played in 17 games while averaging 2.2 points and 0.9 rebounds per game while earning NJCAA Third Team Academic All-American honors in 2020-21.

“Mah is an extremely versatile athlete who can play a wing or the post and does whatever is needed for her teams to succeed,” McMillan said. “Being an international player from France is a tremendous asset to our program.”

Sophie Singleton | Forward | 5-10 | Freshman | Huntingdon, Tenn. (Huntingdon HS)

Joins the Skyhawks from Huntingdon High School where she played for head coach David Wilkins. During her senior campaign, she averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She was rewarded for her play by earning all-region tournament team honors. She was also a three-time all-district selection for the Mustangs. Following the season, she was selected to play in the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee Senior All-Star Game.

“Sophie is a tough competitor that battles consistently on both ends of the floor,” McMillan said. “She knows how to be coached and work.”

The group joins the class’s previous additions of Morgan Borgstadt (Claremore, Okla.), Norah Clark (Springfield, Mo.), Kendal George (Centerville, Ohio) and Tori Rubel (Cape Girardeau, Mo.).