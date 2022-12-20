UT Martin WBB closes out non-conference play at Evansville

The UT Martin women’s basketball team wraps up non-conference play Thursday with a road matchup at Missouri Valley Conference foe Evansville.

Tipoff from Meeks Family Fieldhouse is scheduled for 4:00 on ESPN+.

The Skyhawks (4-7) will be playing in their fifth consecutive road game when traveling to Evansville for the final non-conference contest of the 2022-23 schedule. UT Martin has been 2-2 on the current trip after picking up wins against Vanderbilt and South Dakota while falling to South Dakota State and Missouri State.

Forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks has been a big bright spot for the Skyhawks this season as she has earned three OVC Freshman of the Week honors. She picked up her third honor on Tuesday after averaging 17.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game against South Dakota State, South Dakota and Missouri State last week. She has scored in double figures in nine games this season – including scoring a career-high 23 points in a win over South Dakota.

UT Martin’s graduate guard Paige Pipkin ranks as the team’s other top scorer, averaging 10.9 points per game. The Skyhawks are also looking to freshman forward Anaya Brown who has scored in double figures in back-to-back games – including her first career double-double against South Dakota with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Evansville (5-3) has won three of its last four games, including wins over OVC foes Morehead State and Southeast Missouri this month. The Purple Aces are led by Preseason All-MVC selection Abby Feit who paces the team in most statistics, including points (14.8 ppg), rebounds (9.0 rpg), steals (18) and blocks (10). She is joined in double figures by both Myia Clark and A’Niah Griffin with 11.1 points each.

Thursday’s contest marks the 16th meeting between the two programs with UT Martin holding a narrow 8-7 advantage. The Skyhawks and Purple Aces have not met since 2015 but UT Martin is 6-0 against Evansville during the Kevin McMillan era.