UT Martin WBB drops final leg of road swing to No. 10 Louisville

The UT Martin women’s basketball team capped off a grueling eight-day road trip with a matchup against one of the nation’s top teams by squaring off against No. 10 ranked Louisville on Wednesday night. The Skyhawks proved to be overmatched in the contest, falling to the Cardinals 62-30 in the KFC Yum! Center.

The Skyhawks (2-2) faced a Cardinals squad which was hitting on all cylinders at both ends of the floor and was coming off a 57-point victory the night before. The home squad kept up that momentum by shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile UT Martin struggled offensively, shooting just 27.5 percent from the floor while making only 2-of-16 three-point attempts and committing 18 turnovers.

Junior guard Paige Pipkin led the Skyhawks offensively by scoring 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting while adding five rebounds and a steal. Reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week Holly Forbes ranked second on the team with six points while tallying game-highs with nine rebounds and four steals. Freshman guard Hayley Harrison also scored six points on the night.

Louisville (2-1) placed two players in double figures with newcomer Emily Engstler leading the charge by tossing in a game-high 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field – including knocking down 4-of-4 three-point attempts. Fellow guard Kianna Smith joined her in double figures with 10 points.

UT Martin returns to action Saturday to make its long-awaiting home debut against Illinois State. Tipoff from the Elam Center is at 2:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.