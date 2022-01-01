UT Martin WBB hosting New Year’s Day matinee against SIUE

The UT Martin women’s basketball team looks to build upon the team’s road win in the OVC opener Saturday when it hosts SIUE at the Elam Center.

The Skyhawks (4-8, 1-0 OVC) closed 2021 on a positive note and brought its six-game losing streak to a close with an impressive showing in their league opener by defeating Austin Peay 70-62 on the road. As the two-time defending OVC regular-season champions, UT Martin opened its title defense on the right foot by posting season single-game highs in points (70) and field goal percentage (56.8) while featuring a pair of standout individual performances. With the win, the Skyhawks improved to 9-5 in league openers under the direction of head coach Kevin McMillan since taking over prior to the 2009-10 season.

UT Martin is led offensively by junior guard Paige Pipkin who is coming off the best game of her career. The league’s seventh-leading scorer rattled off a career-best 33 points in the OVC opener Thursday night while knocking down 11-of-17 shots from the field – including three three-pointers – along with eight free throws. Pipkin is averaging 14.2 points per game this season and has eclipsed double figures in seven of her 11 games played while turning it up a notch over the last three outings by averaging 21.3 ppg. Meanwhile, freshman Shae Littleford (8.2 ppg) is also coming off the best game of her young career by tossing in 16 points along with tallying four rebounds, four steals, and three assists against the Govs.

SIUE (4-8, 0-1 OVC) enters the contest looking to get back to its winning ways after a strong start to the season which featured wins over Illinois, Butler, Purdue Fort Wayne, and Saint Louis. Since then the Cougars have dropped four straight games – including the team’s OVC opener to Belmont on Thursday by a score of 87-49.

The Cougars are under the direction of first-year head coach Samantha Quigley Smith and feature a pair of scorers averaging double figures on the year. Former Northern Illinois and George Washington transfer Gabby Nikitinaite leads the team offensively by averaging 13.4 points per game and recently eclipsed 1,000 career points in Thursday’s contest. Mikayla Kinnard (11.9 ppg) ranks as the team’s other top scorer while veteran Allie Troeckler is a versatile threat with 8.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 2.1 assists per game.

This marks the 30th meeting in series history between the two programs with UT Martin holding a sizable 21-8 advantage. The Skyhawks are 12-3 all-time in games played in Martin and have won eight straight against the Cougars since 2018.

Tip-off is at 1:00 Saturday with airtime at 12:30 on WCMT.