UT Martin WBB rallies to beat SIUE 67-62

The UT Martin women’s basketball team earned a 67-62 come-from-behind victory Wednesday at SIU Edwardsville.

Holly Forbes led the Skyhawks with 18 points. Shae Littleford had 15 and Seygan Robins added 13 points. UT Martin also recorded 21 steals in the game.

After the win, Coach Kevin McMillan joined the Skyhawk Network’s Chris Brinkley.

Coach McMillan also talked about the determination of his young team.

The UT Martin women’s team is back on the road Saturday at Eastern Illinois. Tip-off is at 1:00 with airtime at 12:30 on WCMT.