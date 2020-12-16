The UT Martin athletic department is resuming women’s basketball activities in accordance with NCAA testing protocols and safety guidelines.

UTM briefly paused activities Tuesday in an abundance of caution following an identified false-positive test, resulting in the cancelation of Tuesday’s contest against Southern Illinois.

With resumption of team activities, the Skyhawks are tentatively scheduled to open OVC play this weekend at Southeast Missouri on Saturday.

Tipoff from the Show Me Center is scheduled for 2:00 with airtime at 1:30 on WCMT.